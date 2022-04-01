New to market: Executive three-storey residence in Kilkenny City - click to tour!

[CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC]

24 Rose Lawn, Rose Hill, Kells Road, Kilkenny, R95 A38N

4 beds - 3 baths - 145m2

ASKING PRICE: €375,000

Number 24 Rose Lawn is a spacious end of terrace three storey four bedroom family home presented in show house condition throughout.

This property will appeal to buyers looking for a spacious and practical home for busy family living.

Rose Hill is an exclusive development of large family home built to an extremely high standard of finish in 2005.

This impressive home will appeal to buyers looking for a quality property in a much sought-after and convenient location on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre.

The bright and well planned accommodation layout extends to 145 Sq. M. / 1,561 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a guest WC. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, sitting room and the master bedroom complete with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. The layout on the second floor comprises: landing area, three generous bedrooms (or two bedrooms and an office) and the main bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The property is walled on both sides and a cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. A wide side entrance (measuring 6ft. wide approx.) is fitted with a black cast-iron gate. The east facing landscaped rear garden (measuring 41ft L x 23ft W approx.) is fully enclosed as is perfect as a secure children's play area. A neat lawn is bordered by curved flowerbeds with a good selection if plants and trees. A cobblelock patio area is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. A wooden garden is practical for storage needs.

LOCATION: The sought-after development of Rose Hill is superbly located just off the Kells Road (R697) close to the roundabout with the N76 Callan Road and the Kilkenny Ring Road. The estate has won Kilkenny estate of the year for the past two years and has an active Facebook community and committee. A ten-minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The Medieval Mile Museum, located in the heart of Kilkenny City, houses within the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland. The Medieval Mile isn't just focused on ancient history.

Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as Loughboy Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are all within walking distance. The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to enquire!

