New to market: 3-bed duplex apartment in Kilkenny City - click to tour!

21 Saint Riochs Court, Rioch Street, Kilkenny

3 beds - 2 baths - 114m2

ASKING PRICE: €249,000

SUBSTANTIAL 3 BED DUPLEX APARTMENT

Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) present a fine opportunity to purchase a very well maintained and laid out 3 bedroom duplex apartment sited in this low density residential development, just off Rioch Street and within very easy walking distance to Kilkenny City Centre and all essential services and amenities.

The property provides bright spacious accommodation and is an ideal investment/starter home. The property is located at Saint Rioch’s Court, a mixed residential development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units.

This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc.

This property is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private location. The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very closeby.

No. 21 is situated to the rear of the Rioch Court development and is sited on the first floor and includes car parking. This is a very fine 3 bed duplex apartment with accommodation on two floors and the property has been well kept and maintained to provide for bright spacious accommodation with all modern conveniences.

The property has 2 bedrooms and a large kitchen/sitting room with an abundance of light on the first floor and a further bedroom with ensuite and living accommodation on the 2nd floor which is tailormade for the Rent-a-Room Scheme, offering great opportunity to supplement income.

