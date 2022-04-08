Search

08 Apr 2022

New to market: Completely renovated and upgraded cottage in Kilkenny - see inside!

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

Coolatogher, Gowran, Kilkenny

1 bed - 1 bath - 65m2

ASKING PRICE: €172,500

Coolatogher Cottage sits on an acre and has been completely renovated and upgraded. The cottage has also had planning permission granted to develop the cottage further into a five bedroomed detached house.

As it stands the original cottage is in amazing condition. It has been completely transformed from the original two bedroomed cottage to this modern, chic one bedroomed cottage, the finish is incredible, and the efforts made are very visible.

It's a 5-star finish. By turning left after Gowran Park Racecourse, heading towards Thomastown from Gowran, continue to drive straight up the hill to find Coolatogher.

As part of the upgrade to the cottage, new double glazed sash window were installed and new exterior composite doors. The house was insulated internally with thermal slabs and the attic laced with insulation.

The house was rewired, replumbed and had all the internal doors, architrave and skirtings replaced. A new fitted kitchen was installed, crafted locally and fitted to suit the house and its character.

A solid fuel stove with a back boiler guarantee the house to be warm and snug. The finish to the bathroom is incredible with a slipper style stand alone bath and a separate corner shower. It's a beautiful room. The bedroom space is only one bedroom, double in size and impeccable in condition.

There is no money to be invested in this property as it stands, planning permission is granted to extend the property, making this opportunity even more desirable. Ring Fran (056 771 5000) to view.

