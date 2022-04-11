Search

11 Apr 2022

Ideal project property for sale in amazing Kilkenny location for €60k - see more!

11 Apr 2022 1:24 PM

Goodwins Gardens, Kells, Kilkenny

ASKING PRICE: €60,000

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE A DETACHED COTTAGE IN A LOVELY LOCATION, SITED FRONTING ONTO THE KELLS/KILMOGANNY ROAD, JUST 2 KM FROM PICTURESQUE KELLS VILLAGE. WHILST IT REQUIRES EXTREME RENOVATION, IT HAS GREAT POTENTIAL TO FURTHER DEVELOP

Location: This property is located at Goodwins Gardens on the Kells/Kilmoganny Road, just 1 mile from Kells Village. Kells provides all essential services and amenities to include primary school, shop, restaurant, public house, church etc. This is a very scenic location on the banks of the Kings River with wonderful historic attractions to include Kells Priory and Mullins Mill. A very popular and sought after place to live, just a short distance from Kilkenny City, Stoneyford, Callan and the M9 Motorway.

Description: This renovation property comprises of a detached cottage style residence, with small outbuilding, which is sited on c. 0.25 acre and situated approximately 2km from Kells Village on the Kells/Kilmoganny Road. The property requires very extensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout but the location of the cottage on the land offers a good opportunity to renovate and has great potential to further develop, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire!

