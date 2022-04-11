Ideal project property for sale in amazing Kilkenny location for €60k - see more!

[CLICK STORY> ARROW FOR PICS]
Goodwins Gardens, Kells, Kilkenny
ASKING PRICE: €60,000
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE A DETACHED COTTAGE IN A LOVELY LOCATION, SITED FRONTING ONTO THE KELLS/KILMOGANNY ROAD, JUST 2 KM FROM PICTURESQUE KELLS VILLAGE. WHILST IT REQUIRES EXTREME RENOVATION, IT HAS GREAT POTENTIAL TO FURTHER DEVELOP
Location: This property is located at Goodwins Gardens on the Kells/Kilmoganny Road, just 1 mile from Kells Village. Kells provides all essential services and amenities to include primary school, shop, restaurant, public house, church etc. This is a very scenic location on the banks of the Kings River with wonderful historic attractions to include Kells Priory and Mullins Mill. A very popular and sought after place to live, just a short distance from Kilkenny City, Stoneyford, Callan and the M9 Motorway.
Description: This renovation property comprises of a detached cottage style residence, with small outbuilding, which is sited on c. 0.25 acre and situated approximately 2km from Kells Village on the Kells/Kilmoganny Road. The property requires very extensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout but the location of the cottage on the land offers a good opportunity to renovate and has great potential to further develop, subject to the necessary planning consents.
Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire!
[CLICK NEXT> ABOVE FOR PICS]
President of Retail Europe for Planet, Peter Daly with Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.