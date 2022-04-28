Gorgeous family home in charming Kilkenny location hits the market - click to tour!

[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE TO TOUR]

40 Lawcus Fields, Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny, R95 YV40

4 beds - 3 baths - 140m2

ASKING PRICE: €350,000

** OPEN VIEWING SATURDAY 30TH APRIL FROM 10.00AM TO 11AM **

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present number 40 Lawcus Fields to the open market. This stunning refurbished property will be of strong interest to buyers looking for a premium family home in a sought-after location. The owners purchased the property from new in 2000 and have carried out a number of improvements to the property including replacing the kitchen, upgrading tiling in some of the bathrooms and also upgrading the original oil burner with a new Firebird condensing boiler in 2019.

This magnificent home is presented in turnkey condition and extends to 140 Sq. M. / 1,507 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, shower room/guest WC and bedroom four/home office. The layout at first-floor level is equally impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized double bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The property is superbly positioned and tucked away on an elevated end site with lovely views of the green area and the surrounding countryside. The front garden is laid lawn bordered by curved flowerbeds with herbaceous planting, wall creepers and a lovely Cherry Blossom tree. There is off-street parking to the front of the property for one car and a parking bay area overlooking the green area. A gated side entrance leads through to the side and rear of the property.

The large and private landscaped rear garden (measuring 67 ft. L x 43ft W approx.) is a wonderful oasis of peace and tranquillity being particularly mature, sheltered and well stocked with an abundance of mature shrubs, trees and plants and providing all year-round colour and privacy. The rear garden is also fully enclosed and not overlooked and would also be idea as a secure children's play area. A paved patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining. An enclosed gated area to one side of the property houses the oil burner and the oil tank.

LOCATION: Lawcus Fields is conveniently located on the edge of the charming village of Stoneyford. The property is a 15-minute drive into Kilkenny city centre. Stoneyford is also within minutes of Junctions 9 and 10 of the M9, allowing easy access to Dublin (1hour 15 minutes), Waterford city (25 minutes) and the surfing beaches of Tramore (40 minutes). There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Soil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard's Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe's convenience store. Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre, with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children's play area. The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge. The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is a five-minute drive. Viewing of the lovely property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

