Stunning family home in picturesque Kilkenny location for sale - see pics!

Nore Valley View, Cullaun, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny, R95 HE98

6 beds - 352m2

ASKING PRICE: €575,000

Nore Valley View is a premium, private and well appointed family home on an elevated site extending to circa 1.1 Acres / 0.45 Hectares. The property lies nestled at the foot of Mount Brandon and enjoys stunning panoramic views of the Nore valley and the surrounding countryside. This beautiful home is situated in the townland of Cullaun in the parish of Inistioge. The vendors had the architect designed property built to a very high standard in 2009 to include underfloor heating, triple glazed windows, extra height ceilings and a bespoke kitchen. This beautiful home extends to 352 Sq. M. / 3,789 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/living room, sun room with triple aspect views over the valley and surrounding countryside, utility room, walk in hot press, study/playroom, guest wc, family bathroom and four generous sized double bedrooms (master with ensuite and walk in wardrobe and a second double with ensuite). The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area, two very large bedrooms, two bathrooms and additional storage which are not fully completed.

GARDEN AND GROUNDS: Nore Valley View sits peacefully on an elevated site extending to circa 1.1 Acres / 0.45 Hectares with magnificent views over the Nore valley which includes New Ross, Tullogher, Ballyshane, Woodstock, Ballygub and Tory Hill. The property is accessed through stone entrance piers with vehicular wooden gates into a gravel driveway with parking for several cars. The grounds are fully enclosed and the front, side and rear gardens are laid in lawn. There are some raised beds to the front of the property planted with a mix of shrubs and flowers. A two storey block built garage (extending to 109 Sq. M / 1,173 Sq. Ft approx.) with a roller door and side door is complete with power, plug sockets and water.

LOCATION: Nore Valley View is located in the townland of Cullaun in the parish of Inistioge. The property is a ten minute drive to Inistioge village with many local amenities comprising supermarket, post office, public houses, St Colmcille's National School and the stunning Woodstock Gardens. Thomastown is a 20 minute drive and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets (Super Valu and Lidl) and Thomastown Train Station allowing commuting to Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin six times daily. The property is a 35 minute drive to Kilkenny City and a 15 minute drive to New Ross. There are a number of other bus routes in close proximity providing transport links to secondary schools in Thomastown, New Ross and Kilkenny.

Viewing of this very unique property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!