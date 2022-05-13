A unique oasis of calm on a large landscaped site in Kilkenny for sale - click to view!

[CLICK PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]
Whitethorn, Flagmount South, Clifden, Clara, Kilkenny
6 beds - 3 baths - 218m2
ASKING PRICE: €535,000
Flagmont is a truly unique 6-bedroom detached family home set on a large c. 2.2 acre site in a serene countryside setting on its own impressive mature grounds with breath-taking and stunning view of Mount Leinster and Mount Brandon.
Upon entering, the home one is struck by the generous proportions of the entrance hallway and the easy flow of the accommodation.
This welcoming home has been meticulously maintained by its current owner and boasts space, style, and an abundance of natural light throughout, creating a home which blends effortlessly into the surrounding landscape.
The gardens have been superbly landscaped with mature shrubs, trees and an idyllic lily pond, with its own island for nesting moorhen which all add to the exceptional tranquillity & privacy.
The location of this magnificent residence is enviable as it enjoys countryside living whilst being just a mere 10 minutes from Kilkenny city with its wealth of amenities such as grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools.
This home is also just 5 minutes from the M9 motorway and Paulstown exit no. 7, ideally linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this wonderful home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!