Magnificent and exceptionally spacious detached family home in Kilkenny for sale

11 Ardilea, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, R95 H2NY

4 beds - 4 baths - 228m2

ASKING PRICE: €750,000

A rare opportunity for the discerning purchaser to acquire a magnificent and exceptionally spacious detached family home superbly situated in this highly regarded gated development off Castlecomer Road.

Number 11 Ardilea was purchased by the owners from new in 2006 and comes to the market in walk-in condition throughout. This stunning property will appeal to buyers looking for a high-quality home convenient to all local amenities on the edge of Kilkenny City.

The spacious and bright accommodation is laid out over three levels and extends to 228 Sq. M. / 2,454 Sq. Ft. approx.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen, family room, sun room/dining room and a utility room. A useful guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The layout at first floor is equally impressive and comprise: landing area with a spiral staircase up to the second floor, four generous sized double bedrooms (master with an en-suite) and a family bathroom.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, large attic room, lobby area and a bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The property is fully enclosed to the front with a block wall and Limestone pier cappings. The front garden is laid in cobblelock bordered by flowerbeds with mature and colourful planting and trees. There is secure off-street parking for two cars comfortably. Dual gated side access leads through to the rear of the property. The magnificent and private fully enclosed rear garden was designed and completed in 2013 by Kevin Dennis from Cityscape Design and Landscape Gardners Dublin. Kevin has won multi-gold medal awards at Bloom in the park. The urban sanctuary effect garden is laid in high quality natural look artificial grass flanked by raised flower beds with built-in seating area finished with Iroko wood with lighting underneath. A striking water feature is a focal point of the rear garden and is finished out with black Mondo Grass and Turkish Granite stones. A Limestone patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. The pathway at the rear of the property is also finished in Limestone and continues around the back and sides of the sun room/dining room. There are lots of exotic and colourful plants and trees including Japanese green and red Maple, Red Robin, Portuguese Laurel and Box Hedging. A well finished block built shed is complete with power, plug sockets and shelving. There are also useful outdoor plug sockets.

LOCATION: Ardilea is located just a stone's throw in off the Castlecomer Road which is one of the most desirable addresses in Kilkenny. There are excellent amenities in close proximity including primary and secondary schools. A 15 minute walk will take you in the centre of Kilkenny City which is renowned for its excelling choice of restaurants, coffee houses, Market Cross and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, two cinemas and the Watergate Theatre. The property is also convenient for St. Luke's General Hospital, UPMC Aut Even Hospital and Saint Canice's Psychiatric Hospital. Kilkenny Golf Club is also in very close proximity to the property. A five minute drive will take you to the Kilkenny Link Road allowing easy access to Waterford, Carlow, Kildare and Dublin. Kilkenny Train Station at MacDonagh Junction is also in very close proximity with regular daily trains to Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of this premium property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

