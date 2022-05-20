Remarkable property with private river access in stunning Kilkenny location for sale

TAP PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

Clarahawn House, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, R95 YA25

4 beds - 3 baths - 184m2

ASKING PRICE: €595,000

Clarahawn House is situated on the outskirts of the charming market village that is Graiguenamanagh. Located on the meandering River Barrow, the town is rich with history and is considered to be one of the most beautiful areas in the sunny south east of Ireland. The townland name translates in Irish to Gráig na Manach, meaning "Village of the Monks".

Graiguenamanagh is home to Duiske Abbey which was the largest Cistercian Abbey in Ireland. With its remarkable combination of mountain views, lush rolling hills, forest and river valleys, Graiguenamanagh offers nature lovers a plentiful feast as well as countless amenities for those keen on outdoor activities.

It also has all the day to day amenities: two supermarkets, a Post Office, pharmacies, public houses, restaurants, café and the Cushendale Woollen Mill A 20 minutes drive from Clarahawn House will take you to Thomastown. This lively market town is home to a plethora of pubs, restaurants, cafes and notable points of interest such as Jerpoint Abbey, Kilfane Glen Gardens, and the world-renowned Mount Juliet Golf Course.

Set on the western bank of the River Barrow, Clarahawn House is a divine residence positioned within a private oasis of approximately 1.06 ha (2.61 acres). The house enjoys serenity inducing views over the private landscape rolling down to the banks of the Barrow.

Clarahawn House is a bright, but cosy waterfront home with sole access to the River Barrow. The residence is well-designed with 4 bedrooms including a superb master suite. There are wonderful reception and entertaining rooms, as well as spaces to work and relax. It is the perfect setting to make it your retreat from the city or your year-round home. This truly wonderful house is bathed in daylight, filling the home with warm hues. The kitchen opens up onto wooden decking, inviting you to have a morning coffee or perhaps a late lunch whilst enjoying the sunlight and nature's music. The kitchen countertop is complimented with a panoramic window overlooking the gardens, an island with low level units, a classic double Belfast ceramic sink and a range induction cooker. The space is complete with a comfortable living area and a wood burning stove.

The living area opens up to a southerly facing patio complete with stone paving and tropical shrubbery making it a suntrap paradise in the summer evenings. Turning from the kitchen leads you to the open hallway which connects with the downstairs double bedroom, a bathroom and the utility room. The utility room provides a countertop with a sink, washing machine, dryer and functional fitted storage space. Stairs from the hallway leads you to the landing on the first floor.

The landing takes you to the master bedroom. This bedroom soaks up the light from the windows offering views down the river and across the tremendous valley. The space is complete with wall to wall fitted wardrobes and an ensuite which features a standalone bathtub. A fifth bedroom is currently used as dedicated office space with fitted storage offering an option to work from home whilst immersed in country living.

Upstairs is complete with two further double bedrooms and a large family bathroom. Throughout Clarahawn House, the attention to detail and emphasis on the best of materials, beautifully and expertly maintained, is second to none. Presented in turnkey condition, this is a house which provides private and peaceful country living.

