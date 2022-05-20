Property: Retreat to a charming country cottage not far from Kilkenny city

TAP PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

The Cottage, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny, R95 P5D9

2 beds - 1 bath - 76m2

ASKING PRICE: €195,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to bring The Cottage, Danesfort to the open market. This charming property is superbly located in a picturesque countryside setting in Danesfort close to Kilkenny City Centre.

This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture perfect Irish Cottage providing the ideal retreat to return to from the hustle and bustle of city living.

The accommodation is laid out over two levels and extends to 76 Sq. M. / 818 Sq. Ft. approx. The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and a bathroom.

The layout upstairs comprises: landing area and two generous sized double bedrooms. GARDENS AND GROUNDS: The Cottage sits on circa 0.99 Acre / 0.4 Hectares of mature and private gardens.

The property is accessed through vehicular entrance gates with a tarmacadam driveway. There is off-street parking for several cars. The front garden is laid in lawn bordered by neat hedging and mature trees.

A pedestrian gate to the front gives access to a concrete pathway which leads up to the front door. The very large rear garden is mainly in lawn bordered by mature trees and hedging.

The garden area directly to the rear of the property is planted with a number of mature apple trees. There are a number of useful outbuildings which are practical for further storage needs.

LOCATION: The property is located in Danesfort which is approximately 6km from Kilkenny City on the N10. There are many amenities in close proximity including St Michael's National School, Danesfort GAA Club and Saint Michael's Catholic Church. A two minute drive will take you to Junction 9 of the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford city (35 minutes), Carlow (25 minutes) and Dublin 1 hour 30 minutes). The pretty villages of Stoneyford and Kells are also in very close proximity.

Viewing of this wonderful property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

