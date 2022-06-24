Turn-key detached Kilkenny city property for sale in prime location - see more!

CLICK NEXT> BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
3 Loreto Park, Kilkenny, R95FA3E
4 Bed Detached House - 156 m²
ASKING PRICE: €425,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this stunning 4 bed detached family home, located in Loreto Park which is one of the city's most sought after residential areas.
“Loreto Park” enjoys a prime location and No. 3 is one of the best situated homes in the estate overlooking a mature green area with lots of parking nearby.
This property is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious light filled home with a large low maintenance enclosed rear garden ideal for children.
CLICK NEXT ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
The location of this wonderful home is second to none as it is within a few short minutes from St. Canice's School and Loreto College and just 1.5km from Kilkenny City centre which benefits from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) to arrange!
Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule in action during the Round Two victory over Limerick in UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.