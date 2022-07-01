Search

01 Jul 2022

Farmhouse fixer-upper close to picturesque Kilkenny village for sale - see more!

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

Old Farmhouse, Ballykenna, Tullogher, Kilkenny

2 beds - 102m2

ASKING PRICE: €105,000

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this wonderful old world farmhouse situated on c. 0.5 acre. within minutes of the picturesque village of Inistioge.

The property is filled with character and shows great potential for a discerning purchaser to transform into a stunning family home. It further benefits from its private laneway access, boundaries lined by mature trees and hedgerow and large hay barn.

This property and site offers the purchaser endless potential to extend and renovate in a peaceful setting.

Viewings by appointment only.

Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!

