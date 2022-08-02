Magnificently designed Kilkenny home in peaceful surrounds for sale - see inside!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

Woodview, Reevanagh, Castlewarren, County Kilkenny, R95 X793



5 beds - 4 baths - 456m2

Woodview is a magnificent architect designed residence set amidst wonderfully private gardens and paddocks extending to 1.13 Hectares / 2.79 Acres.

The property is located in the townland of Reevanagh in Castlewarren which is just a 15 minute drive into Kilkenny City Centre.

This premium home was built by the owners from new in 2008 and is finished to an extremely high specification and standard with incredible attention to detail.

The architecture is timeless, complementing the peaceful setting and possesses flexibility of internal arrangement, clean lines, airiness and all the creature comforts of a classic home.

This home has been well maintained and is presented in walk - in condition. The internal layout which extends to 456 Sq. M. / 4,908 Sq. Ft. (approx.) and has been designed to take full advantage of its mature setting with all the reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms enjoying the views of the mature gardens, paddocks and the surround countryside.

The house is filled with natural light, perfectly proportioned and beautifully designed with fine details and creative touches creating an enduring high quality interior.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for living and entertaining.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall with a cloakroom and a guest WC, library, drawing room, living room, open plan kitchen/dining/family room and a pantry. The fifth bedroom (with en-suite) completes the layout at ground level.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing/foyer area, four double bedrooms (all with en-suites) and a walk-in linen/ironing room. The layout at lower ground floor level comprises: spiral staircase, games room and a plant room.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Woodview stands proudly on circa 2.79 Acres / 1.13 Hectares of mature and secluded gardens with two adjoining paddocks. The property is accessed through decorative black wrought-iron electric gates flanked on both sides with Laurel hedging which also runs along the boundary line with the road. A sweeping hardcore driveway is bordered by rolling lawns and more Laurel hedging. There is extensive parking to the front and side of the house for several cars. There is a good selection of mature trees planted in the front garden along with herbaceous and colourful planting in beds at the front and side of the house.

A large detached garage (measuring 122 Sq. M. / 1,316 Sq. Ft. approx.) is suitable for conversion subject to necessary planning permission. The garage has 11 windows and has power and plumbing with a loft area overhead for further storage. A large enclosed concrete patio area adjoining the house to the rear is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. Steps lead down to the lower ground level giving access to the rear garden. The pump house and a second storage area are also at lower ground floor level adjoining the plant room. The rear garden is fully enclosed and laid in lawn bordered by hedging. This is an ideal secure children's play area.

LOCATION: Woodview is located in the townland of Reevanagh in Castlewarren which is a seven minute from the (R712) Kilkenny to Paulstown Road (L2623 sign post for Castlecomer). A 10 minute drive will take you to the M9 motorway at exit 7 allowing easy access to Kilkenny, Waterford, Carlow, Kildare and Dublin. A 20 minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City Centre. A school bus transports children to Clara National School and passes outside the gate. A school bus also transports children to schools in Kilkenny City Centre and the pickup point is just a two minute drive from the property.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!