Large detached Kilkenny townhouse for sale at a great price - see more!

Corrigaleen, Upper Main Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny

3 beds - 2 baths - 110m2

“Corrigaleen” is an interesting two storey period detached house sited on a large site in the heart of Graiguenamanagh town.

The original property was constructed some time in or around 1900’s and is of stone and mortar construction with a slate roof, with timber sash windows throughout. Whilst the property requires some essential modernisation and refurbishment, it has great potential to further develop, subject to the necessary planning consent.

This attractive property is situated right in the heart of Graiguenamanagh, sited fronting onto Upper Main Street and sited across the road Graiguenamanagh Garda Station and sited beside the AIB Bank. The property is conveniently located adjacent to all services which Graiguenamanagh has to offer to include schools, library, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, GAA grounds, tennis courts and local pubs.

With a backdrop of the majestic Mount Brandon, this property is a prime location within the beautiful town. The town is steeped in history with the impressive Duiske Abbey pride of place in the centre, perched on the banks of the River Barrow. The town is very popular with walking and boating enthusiasts and is truly a spectacle with unspoilt, breath taking scenery at every turn. City life isn’t far away with Kilkenny and Carlow just a 30 minute drive and Dublin is easily accessed at Junction 6 on the M9 Motorway.

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

Accommodation: Entrance hall, sitting room, kitchenette, dining area, back porch, 3 beds, 2 baths, large garden.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire further!