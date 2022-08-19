Family home located in a quiet mature development for sale - Kilkenny Live

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
9 Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath - 87m2
9 Cluain Mhuire is a beautiful 3 bed semi-detached family home located in a quiet mature development in the heart of Goresbridge village.
The property is lovingly maintained, spacious, light filled throughout the day and enjoys a simplistic yet effective layout which creates great flow throughout the property.
This home further benefits from cast iron gates opening onto the private cobble lock driveway, a large sun trapback patio and spacious garden which is not overlooked.
This property is in a prime location in the heart of Goresbridge Village and is a mere stroll from all the local amenities including local shops, pubs, pharmacy and wonderful river barrow walks.
Kilkenny City is just a short 15 minute drive away as well as the M9 motorway connecting Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
ASKING PRICE: €195,000
Viewings by appointment only with DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000)
