Search

29 Aug 2022

Detached three-bed bungalow in sought-after Kilkenny city area for sale - see more!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

29 Aug 2022 6:02 PM

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

60 Aylesbury, Freshford Road, Kilkenny

60 Aylesbury is a superb detached three-bedroom bungalow. The property is located on the Northern side of Kilkenny city in a much sought-after residential development just off the Freshford Road.

Aylesbury is a well-established estate ideally located close to a wide range of amenities and recreational facilities, including schools both primary and secondary, shops, St. Lukes Hospital, Aut Even Hospital, River Nore Linear Park and riverside walk.

The property is perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac towards the back of the development.

Accommodation comprises an entrance door opening to an entrance hall with double doors leading to a large bright living room. Off the living room is the kitchen/dining room which features fitted kitchen units and a back door leading to a side entrance and enclosed garden.

From the living room there is a central hallway off which there are three well-proportioned bedrooms (two double and one single) and a main bathroom. To the front of the property there is a lawn and a driveway providing parking.

This is a great opportunity for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors to acquire a property in a popular residential estate with everything on its doorstep and within 15-minute walking distance of Kilkenny city.

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

Viewing (FitzGerald Auctioneers - Tel: 056 777 0888) is highly recommended to appreciate the potential the property offers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media