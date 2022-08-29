Detached three-bed bungalow in sought-after Kilkenny city area for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
60 Aylesbury, Freshford Road, Kilkenny
60 Aylesbury is a superb detached three-bedroom bungalow. The property is located on the Northern side of Kilkenny city in a much sought-after residential development just off the Freshford Road.
Aylesbury is a well-established estate ideally located close to a wide range of amenities and recreational facilities, including schools both primary and secondary, shops, St. Lukes Hospital, Aut Even Hospital, River Nore Linear Park and riverside walk.
The property is perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac towards the back of the development.
Accommodation comprises an entrance door opening to an entrance hall with double doors leading to a large bright living room. Off the living room is the kitchen/dining room which features fitted kitchen units and a back door leading to a side entrance and enclosed garden.
From the living room there is a central hallway off which there are three well-proportioned bedrooms (two double and one single) and a main bathroom. To the front of the property there is a lawn and a driveway providing parking.
This is a great opportunity for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors to acquire a property in a popular residential estate with everything on its doorstep and within 15-minute walking distance of Kilkenny city.
ASKING PRICE: €275,000
Viewing (FitzGerald Auctioneers - Tel: 056 777 0888) is highly recommended to appreciate the potential the property offers.
Thomastown’s Luke Connellan advances forward with the ball during the league victory over St Martins. Pic: Billy Culleton
Tom Murphy (Chairman of Clogh Vintage Club), Eugene Power (Clogh Heritage Group), John Brennan (PRO, Clogh Vintage Club) & Joe Crennan pictured in Clogh PICTURE: Christopher Dunne
If energy prices continue to rise then 69.2 per cent of households would be spending more than 10 per cent of their income on energy
Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Electric Picnic is not looking great with heavy showers forecast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.