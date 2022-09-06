This Kilkenny property offers great design, location and views - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

Hilltop Lodge, Ballydowel, Rathmoyle, Co. Kilkenny, R95 Y221

4 beds - 3 baths - 228m2

Hilltop Lodge is a premium detached family home on circa 0.84 Acre / 0.34 Hectares of mature and sunny landscaped gardens.

The property is well located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Ballydowel in Rathmoyle Country Kilkenny.

Hilltop Lodge was built by the owners in 2006 to an extremely high standard and will appeal to a buyer looking for a quality family home convenient to all local amenities.

The internal layout extends to 228 Sq. M. / 2,454 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over two levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting, with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying lovely views of the garden and the surrounding countryside.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms opening into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: porch, L shaped entrance hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest WC and a large play room.

The layout on the second floor is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four double bedrooms (master with en-suite and a dressing room), family bathroom and a walk-in hot press.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Hilltop Lodge sits peacefully on circa 0.84 Acre / 0.34 Hectares of private and sunny landscaped gardens. The property is accessed through a block built vehicular entrance with brick capping and wrought-iron framed timber gates. A stone wall with matching brick capping is built on the boundary line at the road. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway is flanked on both side by manicured lawns with mature trees and herbaceous planting.

There is parking for several cars to the front, both sides and to the rear of the property. The large and sunny west facing rear garden is laid in lawn and is an ideal secure children's play area. A decked area and a second paved patio area are perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining. A recently replaced large wooden shed (measuring 18 Sq. M. / 193 Sq. Ft. approx.) site on a concrete base and is complete with power and plug sockets. A second smaller garden shed is practical for further storage needs.

LOCATION: Hilltop Lodge is located only a fifteen minute drive from Kilkenny City (R693). A seven minute drive (R693) will take you to the village of Freshford which has many amenities including Mace Supermarket/Inver Service Station, Freshford National School (school bus route directly outside the gate of Hilltop Lodge), Oasis Freshford & District Childcare Centre, Carroll's Pharmacy and Glanbia Agribusiness Freshford. Saint Nicholas's Catholic Church in Leugh, Tulla is a two minute drive from the property.

ASKING PRICE: €450,000

Viewing of this fine home is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!