Bag this rural Kilkenny fixer-upper at a bargain price - see more!

DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) are delighted to present this charming three-bed detached farmhouse to the market.
This property is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a home full of potential with endless opportunities to extend, convert or expand subject to FPP as the property is on a spacious private site.
This unique property offers the discerning purchaser the chance to make this blank canvas their own version of home and further benefits from its rolling lawns, cast iron gates, timber fencing and a large stone shed.
The property location is idyllic as it is just a mere one minute drive for the Rower Village and its very active community all while being just 10 minute drive from New Ross and its wealth of amenities and selection of excellent schools, leisure and recreational facilities.
ASKING PRICE: €160,000
Viewing is advised to truly apricate all this property has to offer.
