In pictures: School principal and former Mayor of Kilkenny Seán Ó hArgáin retires

One of Kilkenny’s longest-serving school principals, a former councillor and Mayor of Kilkenny, has retired.

Sean O’ hArgain has retired after decades of public service at the helm of Gaelscoil Osraí. He was honoured at a special ceremony on Friday where staff and students paid tribute to his years of stewardship.

Principal O’hArgain said he was hugely grateful to those attending or watching online, including Fr Roderick and the Board of the school.

“I’m going to start with the most important people in my life, not just today but every day. I have two adult children, who are proud past pupils of this school. Unfortunately Caoilfhionn can’t be here but I am absolutely delighted that Fionn is with us today,” he said.

“Fionn had fantastic days here in the school and he has particularly fond memories of Múinteoir Labhrás (Larry Hamilton) who provided him with an incredibly broad-based education and also my own friend Micheál Ó Cuinneagáin, who was his sixth class teacher and nearly succeeded in making him into a full-blown Republican! Caoilfhionn also had wonderful years here, with the exception of the year that she was taught by her father. She had to inform me half way through the year that I could no longer use her as a spy, to report on the rest of the class!

"They both received excellent education, a huge love for the Irish language and the core values of this school, which are al most impossible to measure.

“We are incredibly proud of both of them as honest, loyal, open and positive young people. Above anyone else, I am eternally grateful to Marian, or Mar as she is better known. I have been incredibly lucky to have an incredibly supportive, sometimes critical friend when needed and a woman of iimmense patience, understanding and straight talking as a life partner. The people of this city know the jewel I have as a spouse and I understand that very clearly too.

"My parents are not in a position to attend but without them I would not be in the position I am in today. I am hugely proud of being a fifth generation teacher, going back to my great, great-grand uncle who worked as a hedge school teacher in mid-Clare, not long after the Great Famine. He stood for the right to education, to learning and to religious freedom, which was so necessary at the time, and my family (on both sides) have stood for those values ever since.

“I think specially today of my two grandparents who were hugely admired teachers. In particular, I remember Nance, my grandmother, who was a central and inspirational figure in my life. I remember the night she left us, having told me that she had finished the Crosaire crossword in the Irish Times and had learned a new word that day, at the age of 92!

“To my Mom and Dad, I am incredibly grateful. My love for learning, , for education, for curiosity, for arguing even, came from them both.

“We grew up in a house with a passion for reading, debating, curiosity and at times robust fighting of your corner.

“We had full freedom to express our feelings and views, but that also meant we had to defend them too. We had a huge interest in the world around us, based on the scientific analysis encouraged by our father and the incredible respect for our language, culture, music and heritage, which came from our mother.I am also hugely thankful to my brothers and sisters. There are three teachers among us, my two sisters and I.”

Principal O’ hArgain paid tribute to wider family, members of staff and the school’s boards of management, and said he was delighted to be joined by students from the school.

HAPPY

“I am particularly happy that the highest number ever of sixth class students progressed on this year to our sister post-primary school. The progression from Irishlanguage pre-school to primary and on to second level is the ultimate logical step and I hope that the numbers who do so will continue to increase,” he said.

Concluding, Principal O’hArgain said: “My unending thanks to you all. In the words of former RTÉ news journalist Máire de Barra at the end of the news a long time ago: Go gcúidí Dia sibh!”