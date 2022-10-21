PICTURES: Kilkenny plays its part to 'Restart a Heart'

FOR MORE PICS, TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE

Last Sunday, October 16, was 'Restart a Heart' day in Kilkenny.

The aim of the day was to raise awareness and increase bystander cardio-pulmonary-resuscitation (CPR) and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

[Picture: Community First Responder groups from Callan, Johnstown/Galmoy/Crosspatrick & Kilkenny City with the Civil Defence Unit]

This year, the three Community First Responder (CFR) teams currently operating within County Kilkenny (Callan CFR, Johnstown, Crosspatrick and Galmoy CFR) joined forces with Kilkenny City CFR to provide demonstrations, give assistance to those trying CPR on a manikin or using a trainer AED, and to answer any questions people may have.

"The day focused on raising awareness of cardiac arrest and the importance of bystander CPR and it was welcomed by so many," explained Linda Adriano, Callan CFR Scheme Co-Ordinator.

"From brushing up on old skills to new. It was a very successful event. Our message on the day was 'Check, Call, Compress & Shock' (Check the Patient, Call 999/112, Start CPR with hands on chest, and Shock with a AED/defibrillator)."

Did you know? More than 70% of cardiac arrests are out of hospital, in your home, on the street or at even work.

It’s vital everyone knows how to perform effective CPR and how to use an AED.

Acting fast could save a colleague, family or friends life and knowing how to use an AED and using it quickly can dramatically increase a person’s chance of survival.

By recognising a cardiac arrest early, starting CPR immediately and using an AED as soon as possible, you can double or triple the person’s chances of survival.

These teams believe that the more people that learn to perform CPR, use an AED and are comfortable in using these skills in an emergency situation, the better it will be for everyone.

If you would like to find out more about the Community First Responders program or how you can volunteer in your local area, log onto 'www.becomeacfr.ie'.