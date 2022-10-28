Charming cottage in scenic Kilkenny area is the ideal project home - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Tinnaslee, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

This is an attractive detached cottage residence sited in a quiet country location just outside Graiguenamanagh, sited fronting onto the Graiguenamanagh/St. Mullins Road, 1km from Graiguenamanagh town centre.

The property is conveniently located close to all services which Graiguenamanagh has to offer to include schools, library, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, GAA grounds, tennis courts and local pubs.

With a backdrop of the majestic Mount Brandon, this property is a prime location, perched on the banks of the River Barrow.

The town is steeped in history with the impressive Duiske Abbey pride of place in the centre and is very popular with walking and boating enthusiasts and is truly a spectacle with unspoilt, breath taking scenery at every turn.

City life isn’t far away with Kilkenny and Carlow just a 30 minute drive and Dublin is easily accessed at Junction 6 on the M9 Motorway.

This is an attractive extended cottage style residence which is situated on approximately ½ acre of mature gardens.

Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Kilkenny in Q2, 2022 According to Property Price Register

The property is sited fronting onto the road with a large mature garden which extends to the side and rear.

The property is approached from the road via a concreted driveway to an extended cottage residence which has been well kept and maintained and provides all modern conveniences.

The original cottage was built sometime in or around the 1920’s and was extended after but has great potential to further develop.

ASKING PRICE: €165,000

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire further!