Delightful property in superb condition for sale in Kilkenny - see pics!

29 The Belfry, Chapel Lane, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

Number 29 The Belfry is a spacious three bedroom terraced home which comes to the market in good condition throughout.

The property is well located in a mature and sought-after estate just off Chapel Lane in the heart of Thomastown.

This residence will appeal to buyers looking for a family home convenient to all local amenities.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: striking entrance hall, guest wc and a living room with a feature bay window and open fireplace. A large open plan kitchen/dining room completes the layout at ground level.

The accommodation at first floor level comprises: landing area, three good sized bedrooms (second bedroom with an en-suite) and a family bathroom.

There is a small flowerbed at the front of the property. The rear garden is walled and fenced and is fully paved, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. There is parking to the front of the property.

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

Viewings strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.