04 Nov 2022

Amazing home in exclusive Kilkenny development for sale - see pics!

Christopher Dunne

04 Nov 2022 4:58 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Rosemount, Kilkenny

Fitzgerald Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market Rosemount, a beautifully presented five-bedroom detached home in an exclusive residential development.

The Weir which was built 1997 / 1998 is a premium housing development renowned for its superior craftmanship and high-quality finishes, including granite sills and surrounds, high ceilings, plaster coving and ceiling roses.

“Rosemount” is an executive residence, perfectly located towards the back of the development in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a circular green area.

This impressive home has been beautifully maintained by the current owners and comes to the market in turn-key condition.

The property feels light and bright with well-proportioned spacious rooms laid out over 214 m² /2,304 sqft.

Ground floor accommodation comprises of a wide entrance hall, with a bench ideal for coat and shoe storage, off the hall there is a reception room which is currently in use as a playroom, there is a further large living room which leads to the dining room with sliding doors opening to a generous conservatory.

The kitchen features white fitted units, granite worktops and integrated appliances. Off the kitchen is the utility room which has built-in units and a guest bathroom.

The first-floor has five bedrooms, four of which are doubles and one single which would be an ideal home office or nursery.

The master bedroom has built-in sliding wardrobes and an ensuite. There is also a large family bathroom.

This house is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a superb family home in a prime residential area just off the Castecomer Road.

Within 1.5km of all the amenities of Kilkenny City centre and easily accessible to the Inner Relief ring road and the M9 (Dublin / Waterford) motorway.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all the property offers.

