Superb Kilkenny property in picturesque location hits the market - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Bramble Lodge, Bramblestown, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny

Bramble Lodge, Bramblestown, Gowran is wonderful family home enjoying a secluded and elevated setting on circa 0.54 Acre / 0.22 Hectares of mature gardens.

The property is superbly located in a picturesque countryside setting in the townland of Bramblestown which is in the parish of Gowran.

Bramble Lodge has been extended and upgraded over the years to a high standard of finish and will appeal to buyers looking for a substantial and quality home in walk-in condition.

The internal layout extends to 176 Sq. M. / 1,894 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over two levels.

The ground floor accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room, play room / den, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a guest WC. Two double bedrooms and a family bathroom completes the layout at this level.

The accommodation layout upstairs is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, two generous sized double bedrooms and a shower room.

The mature and private landscaped gardens are a particular feature of Bramble Lodge and extend to circa 0.54 Acre / 0.22 Hectares.

The property is set back from the road and is accessed through black wrought-iron electronic gates. A pebble driveway provides off-street parking to the front and rear of the property. A manicured lawn area to the front is bordered by mature hedging and planted with a good selection of herbaceous planting and low box hedging.

The rear garden is mainly in lawn and is ideal as a secure children's play area. There is a good selection of mature planting and trees. The driveway extends down to a double garage (extending to 53 Sq. M. / 570 Sq. Ft. approx.) which is complete with two roller doors, power and plug sockets.

A block built shed to the rear of the garages house the pump for the well adjoining a small enclosed concrete yard area. A large imprinted patio area directly to the property is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining and also to relax and enjoy the uninterrupted panoramic views.

A raised decked balcony is positioned to the side of the property and is accessed from the living room and the utility room.

Bramble Lodge is located in the townland of Bramblestown, Gowran which is a 25 minute drive to Kilkenny City (R715).

The village of Gowran is less than a ten minute drive away (R448) where there are a number of amenities including Gowran National School, Gowran Montessori School, Hennessy's Service Station which houses Gowran Post Office, Glasrai & Goodies Gourmet Store, Gowran Pharmacy, takeaway and two public houses and Gowran Park Racecourse.

A fifteen minute drive (14km) will take you to Exit 7 in Paulstown for the M9 motorway allowing easy access to both Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

ASKING PRICE: €350,000

Viewing of this wonderful property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to enquire further!