WATCH: Agriculture Minister visits new Glanbia Innovation Centre in Kilkenny

Following a visit to Glanbia Ireland’s new €15 million Innovation Centre in Ballyragget, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue cited the facility's importance for the future of national agriculture.

The Innovation Centre will help Glanbia to expand its product ranges made from top quality milk and grains supplied from over 5,800 family farms in its catchment area.

Visiting the new facility, Minister McConalogue noted that an investment such as this by Glanbia Ireland "adds significant value to milk and grain. Innovation here is assisting Irish agriculture adapt to the numerous challenges facing farm family suppliers and agriculture in general.

"As we face into a decade of change for our great sector, the cornerstone of our development will be cutting edge research, development and innovation.”

Investment in new, in-house product and process development and applications capabilities will allow Glanbia Ireland bring new products, nutritional as well as functional solutions to the market.

Facilities include a plant-based lab capable of milling grains to different sizes for various applications, a Sensory Suite, Applications and Development Lab, a modern visitor engagement experience, analytical laboratories and one of Ireland’s most sophisticated pilot-scale pray dryers.

Glanbia Ireland CEO, Jim Bergin, said the investment marks an important milestone in Glanbia Ireland’s strategic and sustainability journey.

"Our Innovation Centre is home to a team of experts who are passionately researching the worlds of dairy and plant. They include scientists, nutritionists, sensory gurus, development chefs and process technology experts," he said.

"This team is committed to designing and developing quality products as well as solutions and ingredients with nutritional and functional attributes for a wide range of applications."