Residents evacuated as Kilkenny fire service called to dramatic blaze in Callan

Five units of Kilkenny Fire Service from Callan and the city were called out to deal with a blaze in the center of Callan, last night (Wednesday)

Just before 9pm they were alerted to the fire in the derelict old Coop building, on Green Street. The fire service brought the blaze under control but serious damage has been caused to the roof of the old building.

One elderly lady, who is 92, lives next door to the old Coop and had to be evacuated.

Some streets in the Collins Park area were closed off for a time but are open again this morning. The scene will be inspected today. There is no visible damage to the front of the building, on Green Street, all damage seems to be at the back, facing Collins Park.

Thanks to John Stapleton for the video below - it shows the blaze in full force and the roof of the building falling in.