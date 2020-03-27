WATCH: Tips on getting through the crisis from psychologist in the South-east

A health and social care professional in the South East has some advice on getting through the current crisis.

Tara Audrey is a counselling psychologist, working in South East Community Healthcare’s Primary Care services.

In this 75 second clip, Tara says it's normal to feel stressed during times of crisis. Keeping in touch with people, diet, sleep and exercise is important. Make sure you’re not overwhelmed by streams of news on social media, limit your news updates and identify reputable sources – such as the HSE. Draw on your strengths. Remember, this will pass and we will support each other.