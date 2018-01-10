WATCH: What are the effects of bad footwear? Kilkenny students explore for BT Young Scientist

Hannah Doyle, Shauna Phelan and Sophie Bourke of Castlecomer Community School explored the effects of bad footwear for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin on January 10.

The students noticed that bad footwear was a problem in their school, and that a lot of students were having surgery.

They wanted to know what was causing this. They found 95% of people wore Dubary shoes through a survey they carried out.