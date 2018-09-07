Kilkenny man Brian fronts national campaign to improve literacy

A Kilkenny man who left school after his Junior Cert but returned to education two years ago has been chosen to front a national campaign to encourage adults to improve their literacy skills.

Brian O'Donnell works as a porter at Aut Even Hospital, in Kilkenny. Today, Friday, September 7, is International Literacy Day and NALA, the National Adult Literacy Agency, has released this short video of Brian telling his inspirational story.

Brian explains: "Everything was a challenge. If there was writing, reading, filling in forms I found a way of avoiding it and I have done for 30 years.

But he "faced the fear" two years ago when he got an opportunity to do a course in UL and realised part of the requirements was a 1,500 essay. He got in contact with his local Adult Education Centre and they had a class for him.

Now he is encouraging anyone with literacy difficulties to take the first step and make contact with takethefirststep.ie or ring 1800202065.

"Looking back over the last two years I am delighted I have such an opportunity on my doorstep and have an opportunity to learn." Brian is now looking forward to challenges at work, has confidence and belief in himself.