Video: 'Disgusting' - Kilkenny TD castigates banks for not engaging with distressed families

Local TD John McGuinness has described the behaviour of some bankers as 'disgusting' and criticised the removal of mortgage debt cases from the Master of the High Court as 'an absolute scandal'.

The Fianna Fail TD was addressing the Dail in support of the No Consent, No Sale Bill 2019. The Bill is to put into legislation that a lender cannot sell a borrower's mortgage without the borrower's consent, aiming to prevent the quick sale of mortgages to Vulture companies.

Deputy McGuinness said that the people affected were not just mortgages, they were families, and people in the community. They didn't set out to get a massive mortgage. They had put their confidence in the banks, who had led them astray.

"Now that they're in distress, they're turning to this House and asking us, pleading with us: 'will you please give us some protection in relation to these Vulture Funds? And the only response from the Government is to trot out what is a considerable amount of nonsense and misinformation," he said.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said when the banks failed, the Government at the time rushed to their support, setting out new radical legislation that was implemented at that time.

"What has transpired since is that not only have the banks got back to the position - and these are the banks now that you're defending - €1.6 billion of profit in each of those banks - massive profits, don't pay tax," he said.

"And then you have the Vulture Funds, -again encouraged by your Government to come in here and buy up distressed mortgages and loans, with no accountability to this house."

Deputy McGuinness said the message was being sent to the next generation, the younger people to see what it's like being treated by a bank and Government 'that doesn't care'.

"We're not just ruining the lives of the parents, we're ruining the lives of those children," he said.

"And as we condone the actions of the bank, we're actually educating the next generation of bankers to be just as disgusting as this lot. That's what's happening."

He said the argument had been made that people don't engage with the banks.

"I tell you Minister, any of the people I've dealt with, they've not only engaged with the banks, every single week they will write, they will phone. But there is no engagement from the bank itself," he said.

"These are people that want to make an arrangement, that want to honour their commitment. And I'm not arguing for those people that do not want to pay. I'm arguing for the people who are decent, have gone through difficulty, but want to work their way out of it. And we are not giving them the tools necessary to deal with the banks, to deal with the legal arm of the bank, and to assist them to get out of the difficulty they find themselves in right now."

Deputy McGuinness also said the last port of call for families in recent years had been the Master's Court. He criticised the removing of debt cases from the Master as 'an absolute scandal'.