Video: Kilkenny's Jackie Tyrrell launches bespoke O’Neills jersey

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final, hurling legend Jackie Tyrrell has collaborated withLittlewoods Ireland to design a bespoke #StyleOfPlay O’Neills jersey.

The training top is a marriage of Jackie’s two passions - hurling and fashion - and has been produced to celebrate the launch of a range of official GAA county jerseys now available on LittlewoodsIreland.ie in partnership with the GAA and O’Neills.

One of the most decorated hurlers in history, Jackie has immortalised his story through the jersey. The 14 lines on the jersey are a nod to each of the 14 years Jackie hurled for Kilkenny. The grey base signifies timeless style while the lime green represents confidence, high energy and creativity – the traits Jackie was proud to embody both on and off the field.

“I spent 14 years hurling with the best and each year with Kilkenny I learned something about myself," said Jackie.

"I wanted to pay homage to that time in my life but also create something that spoke to my sense of style off the pitch. From being on the pitch looking up at a sea of black and amber, or now as a fan in the stands watching the lads in action, it still blows me away how a jersey, a stitch of colours, a piece of fabric, can evoke so much emotion. It’s just magic. I wanted to try and capture some of that essence in my jersey.”

A range of official O’Neills GAA county jerseys are available online on www.LittlewoodsIreland.ie now. For more exclusive #StyleOfPlay content and behind the scenes action from the Hurling Championship follow Littlewoods Ireland on YouTube,Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on blog.littlewoodsireland.ie.