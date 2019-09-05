digging up the past
Kilkenny Castle excavation unearthing Cromwell siege secrets
Archaeogists lives in ruins!
Ongoing archaeological works at Kilkenny Castle continue in the sunshine today are being undertaken at Kilkenny Castle to find the exact location and shape of the early 13th century Gatehouse and to determine how well it has been preserved below ground. The OPW has asked patrons to lease excuse the appearance of the appearance while this excavation is taking place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on