Kilkenny lads and ladies wanted for new series of 'Pulling With My Parents' TV show

Do dating apps have you on a road to nowhere? Could your Mam pick the love of your life? Does your Da know marriage material when he sees it? It’s time to find out if swiping right was all wrong.

Pulling with my Parents will be back soon on RTÉ2, and the show wants to save young singles from the merry-go-round of bad dates.

The Kilkenny People's advertising executive Patrick Bermingham made his TV debut on the hit show last year.

The show is looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a go.

Why not hand over the reins to mam and dad! Parents of misguided millennials will roll up their sleeves to give their babies' dating profiles an old fashioned overhaul. Say goodbye to saucy selfies and hello to a family snap from your sister's wedding!

As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is the local GAA club brimming with talent or does one of the neighbours have a niece just home from Australia?

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: dating@alleycats.tv