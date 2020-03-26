VIDEO: Kilkenny-led #Tech Thursday shows how it’s done with remote working

A Kilkenny-based initiative has been leading the way in showing businesses not used to remote working how to get to grips with the challenges presented by working from home during the coronavirus crisis.

Tech Thursday, the brainchild of local tech guru John Cleere (Red Lemonade) is a monthly meet-up of businesspeople featuring expert speakers and panellists on all things digital. The event is traditionally held in the flesh, but with the current Covid-19 crisis, last week was the perfect opportunity to take things remote, with the topic of ‘remote working’.

It was tailored for people who are not accustomed to working from home or having their employees work from home as part of regular business operations. The group discussed the practicalities, the challenges and the opportunities by getting familiar with the tools and practices, and how to make working remotely successful for everyone. There were three panel talks during the day.

Personal Touch

Panellists included Catherine Madden of UXDX, James Snell from Nearform, Margaret Ahearne of Hubspot and Eric Rainsberry from Saatchi & Saatchi. They discussed using Twitch, Skype, Crowdcast, Slack, and Zoom, the importance of taking regular breaks, getting out for a walk, and chatting online to colleagues during lunch. The event also heard how crucial it is to maintain good one-to-one check-ins with team members, and to keep the personal touch.

Apps such as Headspace, BrainFM Focus, relax and various sleep and guided meditations were discussed. Netflix viewing parties and Discord chats also featured as useful tools to improve productivity and wellbeing.

The third and final panel talk focused on ‘products to be productive’. The panel was Joseph Walsh of LogMeIn and John Cleere. Mr Walsh felt that Ireland underuses video conferencing, and that bandwidth was sometimes a challenge at home.

