Video: South East Healthcare's Tracy Nugent urges people to share problems and stay in touch

A local healthcare worker in the field of suicide prevention and mental health is urging people to talk about their feelings during this difficult time.

Tracy Nugent is Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with South East Community Healthcare. In this 75 second clip, Tracy’s tip is to talk about #Covid19. Share your problems with others.

She says we must try to stay in touch with trusted friends and family during difficult times. Ask for help.

Tracy reminds viewers that the Samaritans 24/7 listening service (on 116 123) and Pieta House’s National Suicide Helpline (on 1800 247 247) can be contacted by phone and that www.YourMentalHealth.ie is also another resource to consult.