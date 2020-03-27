Kilkenny musician pens song to rally people against the coronavirus

Well known Kilkenny based musician and songwriter, Mick Citern Walsh has written a song to rally the spirit of the people. in the midst of the pandemic sweeping the country.

Mick Walsh has called the song, Silent Enemy.

Here are the words:

Silent Enemy. (Covid 19)

It's quarter past six in the morning as I lie awake in my bed,

The sun is starting to rise up as thoughts run through my head,

No noise outside on the road now no wind no rain no storm,

But a silent enemy is in hiding so different from the norm.

Chorus

We will fight it together,

United we stand isolate to the call,

But we'll not fall cause we're Irish,

Our island has been through it all.

Its half past seven in the morning looks like sunshine today,

An old friend has flown back through Europe long before its stay,

Perched outside on the lamp post never seen our country this way,

Flying over war torn Italy crossing over the Bay of Biscay.

Chorus

Its eight o clock in the morning birds still on the lamp post,

Breaking the silence with its chirping might sing a song for its host,

There's no school today for the children no work today for some dads,

The little bird whistles a few notes they all sound so sad.

Chorus

Its six thirty in the evening the bird has long since gone,

Building its nest by the river as the water flows on and on,

Updates on the Television guiding us how to stay safe,

How to mind the old and the young ones, those working on our behalf,

Chorus

Now its nine o clock in the evening the little bird has gone to sleep,

The big birds nearly all grounded no flights on the cheap,

Our front line soldiers flat out saving peoples lives

Hospital staff treating patients throughout their long nights.

Chorus