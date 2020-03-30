CORONAVIRUS
Watch: South-east counsellor's tips on feeling gratitude and counting your blessings
A counselling psychologist working with South East Community Healthcare's Primary Care services has shared her latest video message - thoughts on gratitude.
In this 70 second clip, Tara Audrey talks about gratitude and counting one’s blessings at this difficult time. Feeling grateful has positive psychological effects. It shifts focus away from negative thoughts and emotions.
Write down one thing that went well for you today.
