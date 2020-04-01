Watch: Dealing with your worries - message from a health and social care professional

A health and social care professional working in the South-east has shared her tips on dealing with worries during this difficult time.

Aine Herlihy is a Clinical Psychologist with South East Community Healthcare’s South Tipperary Primary Care services, based in Clonmel.

As we are all worried at this time, it is helpful to break them up into real worries versus hypothetical ones. Aine shows how to create a 'worry tree', listing your worries from the top. Then, you can decide which are actual worries – in the here and now.

Consequently, you can put a plan in place in their respect. It is a way to release worries, whilst addressing other hypothetical ones and refocusing on the present.