Watch: Presentation Kilkenny girls sing to thank frontline workers

Students from Presentation Secondary School in Loughboy have teamed up to sing a song to show their appreciation for frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite the limitations of social distancing, the girls managed to link up with each other in harmony from their own homes, to contribute to a rendition of Stephen Schwartz's 'When You Believe'. The video is accompanied by a series of pictures of them holding up 'thank you' signs.

"A small token of our thanks to those who are working on the frontline in Ireland during the Covid-19/Coronavirus pandemic," say the Pres' on Youtube.

"We thank our healthcare workers, Gardaí, pharmacists, supermarket workers, politicians, government staff, journalists, carers, postal staff, food producers, those in retail and financial services and so many more key workers.

"We cannot ever thank you enough for your service, but here is a message of appreciation to you all. Is laochra sibh. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir."