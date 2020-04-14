Listen: Full single from Kilkenny group Sola, with new EP set to drop

Kilkenny music lovers are eagerly awaiting the drop of a new EP from local group Sola.

Despite setbacks on gigs due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the trio have been very busy in the studio in recent months, and the new EP looks set to be worth the wait. We’ve heard snippets from the album, including recently-released full track ‘Forgotten Things’, which — if it’s any indication of the rest of the EP — is a very positive portent indeed.

It’s a beautiful and haunting track, and it is available now on iTunes, Google play and YouTube. Recently, it was ‘Single of the Week’ on ‘Ceol Anocht’ with Martin Bridgeman on KCLR.

Sola was formed in 2018 by a group of music lovers. They are siblings Siobhán and Bridget Cody, alongside multi-instrumentalist Clare Lynch. People may be familiar with them from gigs in a variety of different local venues, including Hackett’s and Brewery Corner.

According to the talented group, ‘Forgotten Things’ is a reflection on the climate crisis, and the concept that we as human beings have forgotten how to be humble before nature.

The EP is mastered by Plätlin Mastering, and mixed by Thomas Donoghue, with drums by Dan Pearson, bass by Brian Butler, and keys from Geoff Warner-Clayton.

The full EP will be out on May 1, so stay posted for further updates. Snippets of other tracks that will feature on the EP, such as Finger Painting’ and ‘All the While’, are also available on Spotify right now. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram also.