Watch: Children of St Aidan's Kilmanagh put on great St Patrick's Day display

Here's a fantastic little video from the children of St Aidan's NS in Kilmanagh. They were among the groups taking part in today's virtual St Patrick's Day Festival parade!

Did you see it? If not, here's where you can catch it again - or any of the other great bits from today.

There's still plenty going on this evening. From 8pm: TRAD FAOI DHÓ - DUETS FOR KILKENNY PART 2

· Tommy Fitzharris & Donal McCague (Whistle & Fiddle)

· Leonard Barry & Declan Folan (Pipes and Fiddle)

· Muireann MacAomhlaigh & Gerry O Byrne (Flute, Vocals and Guitar)

· Michael Mc Goldrick & Dezi Donnelly (Flute and Fiddle)





