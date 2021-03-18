WATCH: Powerful video depicting domestic violence by Amber Women's Refuge in Kilkenny

Amber Women's Refuge have released a powerful video depicting the very real and frightening reality of domestic violence and showcases the various guises it can take.

Refuge manager, Lisa Morris said that by watching and sharing the video people are making a real difference and helping to raise awareness.

"As a refuge, we see women that have made the extremely brave decision to come to us. When they arrive, they are usually terrified and feeling very vulnerable. We realise that the general public do not see this, thus we were compelled to get the message across that Domestic Abuse Is Real. Sometimes, when we don't see issues like these on a daily basis, we turn a blind eye to them - forgetting that 1 in 4 women are actually living the life depicted in our video. We chose this artistic interpretation as it is a universal medium that powerfully demonstrates a reality for too many. Having received over 5,000 views across our digital channels thus far, the reaction has been extremely positive with many people encouraging their network to share. Each share, like, comment and direct message is a sign of solidarity against domestic abuse."