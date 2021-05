CAR OF THE DAY: Upgrade and Save at Barlo Motors

Thinking of upgrading to a 211 car? We have customer savings of up to €3,150, 7 year roadside assistance and 0% APR if you are a Ford Options customer available on the All-New Kuga or Puma ST Line X and Vignale Models.

Visit: https://tinyurl.com/5xmv9sdc or call our Barlo Motors Clonmel Team today on 052-6125300 or our Barlo Motors Thurles Team on 0504-27272 to find out more.

https://twitter.com/barlomotorgroup

https://www.facebook.com/barlomotorgroup/

https://www.instagram.com/barlomotorgroup/?hl=en

https://www.barlomotorgroup.ie/

P: (052) 6125300 Barlo Motor Group Ford Clonmel

P: (052) 6184100 Barlo Motor Group Hyundai Clonmel

P: (0504) 27272 Barlo Motor Group Ford Thurles

P: (056) 7722575 Barlo Motor Group Nissan Kilkenny