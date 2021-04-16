CAR OF THE DAY: The Peugeot 2008 at Morrissey Motors in Kilkenny

The Peugeot 2008 is available in Petrol, Diesel and Electric and a range of colours and spec including Active, Allure and GT.

Prices start from €24,990 excluding delivery and paint.

Click on the link for more on the Peugeot 2008: https://www.morrisseymotors.ie/morrissey-motors/light-showroom/model-2008-suv

Contact details: 0567752199

Website: www.morrisseymotors.ie

Instagram: @morrisseymotorskilkenny

Facebook: Morrissey Motors Kilkenny