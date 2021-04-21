Kilkenny vaccination centre at Cillin Hill begins full operation from today

All five Covid 19 Vaccination Centre in the South East are in full operation this week - including the centre at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny, from today (Wednesday).

The centre was set up in early March, but until now has been for the limited use of the HSE.

Thousands of the general public in 65-69 age group have registered since the last week’s launch of the HSE’s national portal (see: https://vaccine.hse.ie/). Their vaccinations are being administered at facilities throughout the country, including in the South East at Centres in Kilkenny, Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy and Waterford.

To date in 2021, the Covid 19 vaccine roll out in the South East has been concentrated on four cohorts: (1) Residents and staff in nursing homes and long stay residential care facilities; (2) Healthcare workers in the HSE and other entities; (3) Those over 70, via their GPs and (4) The medically vulnerable.

Some of the Vaccination Centres in the South East have been utilised for the administration to healthcare workers and those in vulnerable groups. The roll out of the C19 vaccine has now been extended to the general public, beginning with those in the 65-69 age group and to be followed by those in the 60-64 age group.

The HSE Vaccination Centres are of varying sizes, reflecting local population needs and the availability of appropriate facilities in particular locations. The Centre in Waterford has 40 booths and the capacity to deliver some 4,000 vaccinations per day. The Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy and Kilkenny have 10 booths each and have the capacity to deliver up to 1,000 vaccinations a day in each case.

All five Centres in the South East have the capacity to open and operate seven days a week.

There's no charge for getting your Covid-19 vaccine. It's free. The HSE’s aim in offering Covid 19 vaccines to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus.

Three of the Vaccination Centres are organised by South East Community Healthcare:

· Kilkenny: Cillín Hill Event Centre, Kilkenny – open from Wednesday 21st April.

· Carlow: The Barrow Centre at Institute of Technology (IT) Carlow, Kilkenny Road, Carlow – open from Wednesday 21st April.

· Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford: The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford – open from Friday 23rd April.

Two of the Vaccination Centres are organised by the South/South West Hospital Group:

· Clonmel, South Tipperary (per South Tipperary General Hospital): Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – open from Thursday 22nd April.

· Waterford: (per University Hospital Waterford), WIT Arena Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), Carriganore, Waterford – open from Thursday 22nd April.

Some variations of opening times may occur, depending on supply.