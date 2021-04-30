CAR OF THE DAY: €5,000 off the new E-Class plug-in hybrid at Sheehy Motors Carlow

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class plug-in hybrid leads the way to electrified mobility by combining powerful diesel engines and advanced plug-in hybrid technology – all to reduce fuel consumption and increase sustainable driving pleasure.

You can now avail of the current SEAI grant offer of €5,000 on a new E-Class plug-in hybrid … but hurry, this offer ends on June 30th.

