Video: Familiar faces show up as Kilkenny College Tractor Run shifts into gear

There were plenty of well wishes from some well known past pupils as Kilkenny College held its ninth annual tractor run last week.

Given the global pandemic, for the second year the tractor run had to be virtual. The students in senior years video recorded themselves at home over the previous weekend.

The run was launched online on its traditional day, which is the Thursday evening prior to the May bank holiday weekend.

In previous years the girls and boys gathered in JVW Transport in Gowran and drove the 16km in to the 'College on the Castlecomer Road. The original tractor run had 16 tractors while the last real event had almost 60.

Those original founding students George Coyle, Wesley Byrne ,Ben Tompkins,Stpehen Agar and Dara Bulfin continue to take part. Last Thursday, the usual excitement of 450 boarder students welcoming the drivers on campus was missing, however the girls and boys watched it online in evening study.

Each year, Kilkenny College staff and students invite members of the gardaí's community policing and roads policing unit to assist in their tractor run. The well run event involves the convoy driving safely from Clara to the school on the Castlecomer Road.

As well as shots of students driving a number of past pupils sent good wishes, which are included in the ten minute video.

The organising committee had nominated The Good Shepherd Centre as their charity for this year. Donations are welcome.