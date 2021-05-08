Actors from Ireland’s amateur drama groups come together to mark deferred RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival

Fifty amateur drama groups compete annually for the coveted grand prix at the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, normally held in May of each year in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

In existence since 1953, the festival has once again been deferred to 2022. However, actors from a range of the regional festival locations have come together to mark what should have been the 69th RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival.

Recorded remotely using mobile devices, the special two-minute film is a reflection on the lockdowns and restrictions that have seen theatres go dark all over the country.

Regina Bushell, Festival Director, says: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on all in the performing arts, not least on Ireland’s network of 37 amateur drama festivals, many of which are at the core of creative and community life in their localities. We are enormously proud of this stunning piece of work, and the opportunity to showcase so many talented voices. As we look toward 2022, and hopefully an in-person festival, I’m mindful of the final reflection in this moving piece: we will start again.”

Those featured in the final film are:

Majella Toolan, Ballinamore Drama Festival

Trisha Keane, Ballyshannon Drama Festival

Regina Bushell, Athlone Drama Festival

Clare Greer, Bangor Drama Festival

Rachael Elliott, Cavan Drama Festival

Tom Hanley, Clare Drama Festival

Tina Ward, Glenamaddy Drama Festival

Aidan Reidy, Kerry Drama Festival.

Padraig O'Toole, Mountmellick Drama Festival

Sean Hurson, Mid Ulster Drama Festival

Gayna Beresford, Newtownabbey Drama Festival

Connie Broderick, Rathangan Drama Festival

Sean Corcoran, Rush Drama Festival

Brendan Doyle, South Wicklow Drama Festival

Peter Davey, Western Drama Festival

RTÉ would like to thank Regina Bushell, Director of the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival, and all involved, and Mairead Broderick, Secretary of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland, as well as all the festivals below, in addition to those above.

Castleblayney Drama Festival

Claregalway Drama Festival

Claremorris Drama Festival

Enniskillen Drama Festival

Kildare Drama Festival

Kilmuckridge Drama Festival

Kiltyclogher Drama Festival

Lislea Drama Festival

Newry Drama Festival

Newtownstewart Drama Festival

North Cork Drama Festival

Portadown Drama Festival

Roscommon Drama Festival

Shercock Drama Festival

South Leinster Drama Festival

Strabane Drama Festival

Tipperary Drama Festival

West Clare Drama Festival

West Cork Drama Festival

West Waterford Drama Festival

Wexford Drama Festival