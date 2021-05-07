WATCH: New Kilkenny online show Bernie's Takeout launches - with special guest appearance

A new quirky, rockabilly online show featuring cooking and household tips from Kilkenny's own Bernie Delaney has just launched.

Bernie's Take Out features produce from a number of local organic food suppliers and also focuses on eco friendly products and solutions. The half-hour pilot aired yesterday (Thursday) and is now available to watch here - it features a special guest appearance by Kilkenny's Seanie Walsh.

The idea grew from Bernie doing a guest cookery slot on Kindred's 'Cat Back Chat', which aired daily during the start of the pandemic and proved popular. When Bernie came online the viewership flew up and many people wanted more. And so the idea was born.

It's a co-production between Kilkenny's Kindred and local film company Old Mill. Going forward it's hoped the show will both provide employment to local creatives as well as promoting local providers and food growers.

Keep an eye on the Kindred channel and Bernie's Takeout on Facebook.