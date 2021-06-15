VIDEO: Stunningly-restored Ballybur Castle up for sale in Kilkenny

The stunningly-restored 16th Century Ballybur Castle in Kilkenny is on the market.

With an asking price of €825,000, it's expected it may attract local, national and international interest.

Situated around five miles from Kilkenny, the fully restored 16th Century tower house comes with four bedrooms and the charming adjacent four-bedroomed coach house. It has operated as visitor accommodation, a venue and tour destination. The castle sleeps ten, including in cosy medieval sleeping nooks.

The castle is a five storey keep and stands 65 feet tall. Ballybur Castle was originally built by Richard Comerford around 1588. It was painstakingly restored by the late Frank Gray.

For more, see Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery.